Home
/
Douglas County, GA
/
2971 Oakmont Dr
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

2971 Oakmont Dr

2971 Oakmont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2971 Oakmont Drive, Douglas County, GA 30135

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2971 Oakmont Dr have any available units?
2971 Oakmont Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 2971 Oakmont Dr have?
Some of 2971 Oakmont Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2971 Oakmont Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2971 Oakmont Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2971 Oakmont Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2971 Oakmont Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2971 Oakmont Dr offer parking?
No, 2971 Oakmont Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2971 Oakmont Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2971 Oakmont Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2971 Oakmont Dr have a pool?
No, 2971 Oakmont Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2971 Oakmont Dr have accessible units?
No, 2971 Oakmont Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2971 Oakmont Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2971 Oakmont Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2971 Oakmont Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2971 Oakmont Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
