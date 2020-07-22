All apartments in Douglas County
Find more places like 2755 Arlington Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglas County, GA
/
2755 Arlington Ct
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

2755 Arlington Ct

2755 Arlington Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2755 Arlington Court, Douglas County, GA 30122

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2755 Arlington Ct have any available units?
2755 Arlington Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 2755 Arlington Ct have?
Some of 2755 Arlington Ct's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2755 Arlington Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2755 Arlington Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2755 Arlington Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2755 Arlington Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2755 Arlington Ct offer parking?
No, 2755 Arlington Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2755 Arlington Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2755 Arlington Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2755 Arlington Ct have a pool?
No, 2755 Arlington Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2755 Arlington Ct have accessible units?
No, 2755 Arlington Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2755 Arlington Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2755 Arlington Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2755 Arlington Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2755 Arlington Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Hawthorne at Mirror Lake
100 Woods Walk
Villa Rica, GA 30180
Avonlea Tributary
2580 Summer Lake Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GALithia Springs, GAAustell, GAUnion City, GAVilla Rica, GAMableton, GAFairburn, GA
Hiram, GAPowder Springs, GAEast Point, GATyrone, GACollege Park, GADallas, GAFayetteville, GAVinings, GAFair Oaks, GACarrollton, GAPeachtree City, GARiverdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College