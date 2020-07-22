All apartments in Douglas County
2677 Del Ridge Dr
2677 Del Ridge Dr

2677 Del Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2677 Del Ridge Drive, Douglas County, GA 30135

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2677 Del Ridge Dr have any available units?
2677 Del Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 2677 Del Ridge Dr have?
Some of 2677 Del Ridge Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2677 Del Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2677 Del Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2677 Del Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2677 Del Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2677 Del Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2677 Del Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 2677 Del Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2677 Del Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2677 Del Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 2677 Del Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2677 Del Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 2677 Del Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2677 Del Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2677 Del Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2677 Del Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2677 Del Ridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
