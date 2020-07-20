All apartments in Douglas County
Douglas County, GA
2520 Thunder Basin Way
2520 Thunder Basin Way

2520 Thunder Basin Way · No Longer Available
Location

2520 Thunder Basin Way, Douglas County, GA 30135
Anneewakee Trails

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Located in Douglasville and right off of Hwy 92, this home is located in a peaceful little cul-de-sac and is perfect for anyone looking for quiet and tranquility! A gorgeous kitchen with a view to the family room, 2 car garage, and plenty of overhead space are just some of what this home has to offer.

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
