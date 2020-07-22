All apartments in Douglas County
2288 Skint Chestnut Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2288 Skint Chestnut Drive

2288 Skint Chestnut Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2288 Skint Chestnut Drive, Douglas County, GA 30122

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2288 Skint Chestnut Drive have any available units?
2288 Skint Chestnut Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
Is 2288 Skint Chestnut Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2288 Skint Chestnut Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2288 Skint Chestnut Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2288 Skint Chestnut Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2288 Skint Chestnut Drive offer parking?
No, 2288 Skint Chestnut Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2288 Skint Chestnut Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2288 Skint Chestnut Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2288 Skint Chestnut Drive have a pool?
No, 2288 Skint Chestnut Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2288 Skint Chestnut Drive have accessible units?
No, 2288 Skint Chestnut Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2288 Skint Chestnut Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2288 Skint Chestnut Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2288 Skint Chestnut Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2288 Skint Chestnut Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
