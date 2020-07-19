All apartments in Douglas County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2196 Greenwood Meadows Ln

2196 Greenwood Meadows Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2196 Greenwood Meadows Lane, Douglas County, GA 30135

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online ! This home is on the Rently lockbox system Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250per pet / 2 max

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2196 Greenwood Meadows Ln have any available units?
2196 Greenwood Meadows Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 2196 Greenwood Meadows Ln have?
Some of 2196 Greenwood Meadows Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2196 Greenwood Meadows Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2196 Greenwood Meadows Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2196 Greenwood Meadows Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2196 Greenwood Meadows Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2196 Greenwood Meadows Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2196 Greenwood Meadows Ln offers parking.
Does 2196 Greenwood Meadows Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2196 Greenwood Meadows Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2196 Greenwood Meadows Ln have a pool?
No, 2196 Greenwood Meadows Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2196 Greenwood Meadows Ln have accessible units?
No, 2196 Greenwood Meadows Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2196 Greenwood Meadows Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2196 Greenwood Meadows Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2196 Greenwood Meadows Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2196 Greenwood Meadows Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
