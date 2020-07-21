Freshly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Lithia Springs Featuring granite counters, stainless steel appliances and beautiful flooring. Bright, open floorplan with a nice sized yard. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2192 Chestnut Log Loop have any available units?
2192 Chestnut Log Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 2192 Chestnut Log Loop have?
Some of 2192 Chestnut Log Loop's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2192 Chestnut Log Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2192 Chestnut Log Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.