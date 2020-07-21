All apartments in Douglas County
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:47 AM

2192 Chestnut Log Loop

2192 Chestnut Log Loop · No Longer Available
Location

2192 Chestnut Log Loop, Douglas County, GA 30122

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Freshly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Lithia Springs Featuring granite counters, stainless steel appliances and beautiful flooring. Bright, open floorplan with a nice sized yard. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2192 Chestnut Log Loop have any available units?
2192 Chestnut Log Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 2192 Chestnut Log Loop have?
Some of 2192 Chestnut Log Loop's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2192 Chestnut Log Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2192 Chestnut Log Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2192 Chestnut Log Loop pet-friendly?
No, 2192 Chestnut Log Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 2192 Chestnut Log Loop offer parking?
No, 2192 Chestnut Log Loop does not offer parking.
Does 2192 Chestnut Log Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2192 Chestnut Log Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2192 Chestnut Log Loop have a pool?
No, 2192 Chestnut Log Loop does not have a pool.
Does 2192 Chestnut Log Loop have accessible units?
No, 2192 Chestnut Log Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2192 Chestnut Log Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2192 Chestnut Log Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 2192 Chestnut Log Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 2192 Chestnut Log Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
