All apartments in Douglas County
Find more places like 2055 Stoneview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglas County, GA
/
2055 Stoneview Drive
Last updated January 28 2020 at 4:07 PM

2055 Stoneview Drive

2055 Stoneview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2055 Stoneview Drive, Douglas County, GA 30122

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has been completely renovated. New granite countertops, new appliances, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. This home has all of the bells and whistles!

Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.atlantametropm.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant) $55
One-time Lease Administration Fee $195
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable) $300
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable) $25

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,570, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,570, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2055 Stoneview Drive have any available units?
2055 Stoneview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
Is 2055 Stoneview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2055 Stoneview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2055 Stoneview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2055 Stoneview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2055 Stoneview Drive offer parking?
No, 2055 Stoneview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2055 Stoneview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2055 Stoneview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2055 Stoneview Drive have a pool?
No, 2055 Stoneview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2055 Stoneview Drive have accessible units?
No, 2055 Stoneview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2055 Stoneview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2055 Stoneview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2055 Stoneview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2055 Stoneview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GALithia Springs, GAAustell, GAUnion City, GAVilla Rica, GAMableton, GAFairburn, GA
Hiram, GAPowder Springs, GAEast Point, GATyrone, GACollege Park, GADallas, GAFayetteville, GAVinings, GAFair Oaks, GACarrollton, GAPeachtree City, GARiverdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College