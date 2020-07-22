All apartments in Douglas County
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1495 Cain Ct

1495 Cain Ct N · No Longer Available
Location

1495 Cain Ct N, Douglas County, GA 30134

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per peApplication fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1495 Cain Ct have any available units?
1495 Cain Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 1495 Cain Ct have?
Some of 1495 Cain Ct's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1495 Cain Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1495 Cain Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1495 Cain Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1495 Cain Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1495 Cain Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1495 Cain Ct offers parking.
Does 1495 Cain Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1495 Cain Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1495 Cain Ct have a pool?
No, 1495 Cain Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1495 Cain Ct have accessible units?
No, 1495 Cain Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1495 Cain Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1495 Cain Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1495 Cain Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1495 Cain Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
