Home
/
Douglas County, GA
/
1250 Augusta Woods Drive
Last updated March 28 2019 at 9:43 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1250 Augusta Woods Drive
1250 Augusta Woods Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1250 Augusta Woods Drive, Douglas County, GA 30134
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great house in great neighborhood. 4 bedroom, 2 bath split level, fenced back yard. Living, dining, small bonus room and 4th bedroom downstairs
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1250 Augusta Woods Drive have any available units?
1250 Augusta Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Douglas County, GA
.
What amenities does 1250 Augusta Woods Drive have?
Some of 1250 Augusta Woods Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 1250 Augusta Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Augusta Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Augusta Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1250 Augusta Woods Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Douglas County
.
Does 1250 Augusta Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1250 Augusta Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 1250 Augusta Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 Augusta Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Augusta Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 1250 Augusta Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1250 Augusta Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 1250 Augusta Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Augusta Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 Augusta Woods Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1250 Augusta Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1250 Augusta Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
