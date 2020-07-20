Rent Calculator
Home
/
Douglas County, GA
/
1121 Grove Trail Pass
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:18 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1121 Grove Trail Pass
1121 Grove Trail Pass
·
No Longer Available
Location
1121 Grove Trail Pass, Douglas County, GA 30134
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Home for Rent utilities included!!! - Property Id: 126498
Entire home rental
4 bedrooms 3 full Bath
2 Car Garage
Upstairs Deck
Rent
$1400
$300 additional
With utilities $1750
With furniture & utilities $2000 a month
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/126498p
Property Id 126498
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5006006)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1121 Grove Trail Pass have any available units?
1121 Grove Trail Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Douglas County, GA
.
What amenities does 1121 Grove Trail Pass have?
Some of 1121 Grove Trail Pass's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1121 Grove Trail Pass currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Grove Trail Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Grove Trail Pass pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Grove Trail Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Douglas County
.
Does 1121 Grove Trail Pass offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Grove Trail Pass offers parking.
Does 1121 Grove Trail Pass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 Grove Trail Pass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Grove Trail Pass have a pool?
No, 1121 Grove Trail Pass does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Grove Trail Pass have accessible units?
No, 1121 Grove Trail Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Grove Trail Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 Grove Trail Pass has units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 Grove Trail Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 Grove Trail Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
