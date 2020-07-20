All apartments in Douglas County
Find more places like 1121 Grove Trail Pass.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglas County, GA
/
1121 Grove Trail Pass
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:18 AM

1121 Grove Trail Pass

1121 Grove Trail Pass · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1121 Grove Trail Pass, Douglas County, GA 30134

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Home for Rent utilities included!!! - Property Id: 126498

Entire home rental
4 bedrooms 3 full Bath
2 Car Garage
Upstairs Deck

Rent
$1400
$300 additional

With utilities $1750

With furniture & utilities $2000 a month
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/126498p
Property Id 126498

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5006006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Grove Trail Pass have any available units?
1121 Grove Trail Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 1121 Grove Trail Pass have?
Some of 1121 Grove Trail Pass's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Grove Trail Pass currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Grove Trail Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Grove Trail Pass pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Grove Trail Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 1121 Grove Trail Pass offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Grove Trail Pass offers parking.
Does 1121 Grove Trail Pass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 Grove Trail Pass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Grove Trail Pass have a pool?
No, 1121 Grove Trail Pass does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Grove Trail Pass have accessible units?
No, 1121 Grove Trail Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Grove Trail Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 Grove Trail Pass has units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 Grove Trail Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 Grove Trail Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Move Cross Country
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Avonlea Tributary
2580 Summer Lake Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30134
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GALithia Springs, GAAustell, GAUnion City, GAVilla Rica, GAMableton, GAFairburn, GA
Hiram, GAPowder Springs, GAEast Point, GATyrone, GACollege Park, GADallas, GAFayetteville, GAVinings, GAFair Oaks, GACarrollton, GAPeachtree City, GARiverdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College