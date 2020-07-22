All apartments in Douglas County
1103 Amberglade Way

1103 Amberglade Way · No Longer Available
Location

1103 Amberglade Way, Douglas County, GA 30134

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 Amberglade Way have any available units?
1103 Amberglade Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
Is 1103 Amberglade Way currently offering any rent specials?
1103 Amberglade Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 Amberglade Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1103 Amberglade Way is pet friendly.
Does 1103 Amberglade Way offer parking?
No, 1103 Amberglade Way does not offer parking.
Does 1103 Amberglade Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1103 Amberglade Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 Amberglade Way have a pool?
No, 1103 Amberglade Way does not have a pool.
Does 1103 Amberglade Way have accessible units?
No, 1103 Amberglade Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 Amberglade Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1103 Amberglade Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1103 Amberglade Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1103 Amberglade Way does not have units with air conditioning.
