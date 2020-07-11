Amenities
Welcome to Jasmine at Winters Chapel Apartment Community - a community that is designed with the right combination of sophistication and easy living! We offer a number of recreational opportunities including a health and fitness studio, multi-sport courts, park with barbecue and picnic areas, clubhouse, three resort-style swimming pools and a cyber cafe.Residents will enjoy newly renovated spacious one, two or three bedroom floor plans that include in-home washers and dryers, kitchens with breakfast bars, exterior storage, ceiling fans, fireplaces and built-in bookshelves. Whatever you are looking for in a new apartment home, pet friendly Jasmine at Winters Chapel has a floor plan to specifically meet your needs and exceed your expectations! With our great location, you will always be just minutes away from Downtown Atlanta, Perimeter Mall, medical facilities, schools and so much more! You'll be proud to call Jasmine at Winters Chapel home.