All apartments in Doraville
Find more places like
Jasmine at Winters Chapel.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doraville, GA
/
Jasmine at Winters Chapel
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:55 PM

Jasmine at Winters Chapel

Open Now until 6pm
4335 Winters Chapel Rd · (770) 766-3941
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Doraville
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4335 Winters Chapel Rd, Doraville, GA 30360

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2513 · Avail. Sep 21

$835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 1714 · Avail. Sep 22

$846

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 0408 · Avail. Oct 9

$866

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

See 25+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1304 · Avail. Oct 6

$998

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 972 sqft

Unit 0513 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,006

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 972 sqft

Unit 1811 · Avail. Oct 29

$1,028

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1317 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,717

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1303 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Jasmine at Winters Chapel.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
furnished
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
online portal
package receiving
cats allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
key fob access
playground
pool table
putting green
smoke-free community
Welcome to Jasmine at Winters Chapel Apartment Community - a community that is designed with the right combination of sophistication and easy living! We offer a number of recreational opportunities including a health and fitness studio, multi-sport courts, park with barbecue and picnic areas, clubhouse, three resort-style swimming pools and a cyber cafe.Residents will enjoy newly renovated spacious one, two or three bedroom floor plans that include in-home washers and dryers, kitchens with breakfast bars, exterior storage, ceiling fans, fireplaces and built-in bookshelves. Whatever you are looking for in a new apartment home, pet friendly Jasmine at Winters Chapel has a floor plan to specifically meet your needs and exceed your expectations! With our great location, you will always be just minutes away from Downtown Atlanta, Perimeter Mall, medical facilities, schools and so much more! You'll be proud to call Jasmine at Winters Chapel home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Sure Deposit Bonds $175 to $437.50
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: 20.00
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. There is a $300 pet fee for 1 pet and $500 for 2 pets. Pet rent is $20/month. Please contact leasing office for complete pet policy details.
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $75/month. Surface Lot available. Garage available for a fee of $75. Please contact leasing office for complete details.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Jasmine at Winters Chapel have any available units?
Jasmine at Winters Chapel has 35 units available starting at $835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Jasmine at Winters Chapel have?
Some of Jasmine at Winters Chapel's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Jasmine at Winters Chapel currently offering any rent specials?
Jasmine at Winters Chapel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Jasmine at Winters Chapel pet-friendly?
Yes, Jasmine at Winters Chapel is pet friendly.
Does Jasmine at Winters Chapel offer parking?
Yes, Jasmine at Winters Chapel offers parking.
Does Jasmine at Winters Chapel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Jasmine at Winters Chapel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Jasmine at Winters Chapel have a pool?
Yes, Jasmine at Winters Chapel has a pool.
Does Jasmine at Winters Chapel have accessible units?
No, Jasmine at Winters Chapel does not have accessible units.
Does Jasmine at Winters Chapel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Jasmine at Winters Chapel has units with dishwashers.
Does Jasmine at Winters Chapel have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Jasmine at Winters Chapel has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Hidden Colony
3373 Aztec Rd #5
Doraville, GA 30340
Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd
Doraville, GA 30340
Creekside Apartments
3637 Pleasantdale Rd
Doraville, GA 30340
Forest Cove
3497 Meadowglen Village Lane
Doraville, GA 30340
Parkside Apartments
3214 Valley Bluff Dr
Doraville, GA 30340

Similar Pages

Doraville 1 BedroomsDoraville 2 BedroomsDoraville Apartments with PoolDoraville Cheap PlacesDoraville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory UniversityGeorgia State UniversityUniversity of GeorgiaLife University