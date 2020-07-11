Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher furnished w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym pool bbq/grill online portal package receiving cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system key fob access playground pool table putting green smoke-free community

Welcome to Jasmine at Winters Chapel Apartment Community - a community that is designed with the right combination of sophistication and easy living! We offer a number of recreational opportunities including a health and fitness studio, multi-sport courts, park with barbecue and picnic areas, clubhouse, three resort-style swimming pools and a cyber cafe.Residents will enjoy newly renovated spacious one, two or three bedroom floor plans that include in-home washers and dryers, kitchens with breakfast bars, exterior storage, ceiling fans, fireplaces and built-in bookshelves. Whatever you are looking for in a new apartment home, pet friendly Jasmine at Winters Chapel has a floor plan to specifically meet your needs and exceed your expectations! With our great location, you will always be just minutes away from Downtown Atlanta, Perimeter Mall, medical facilities, schools and so much more! You'll be proud to call Jasmine at Winters Chapel home.