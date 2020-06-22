4400 Hickory Wood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated Brick Ranch in Established Subdivision is Just 3 Minutes to I-285 via P'tree Dunwoody & Winters Chapel Rd. Living/Dining Room Combo - Family Room Open to Kitchen with Breakfast Bar - Hardwood Floors -Updated Baths - New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances - Carport w/Storage Room - Fenced Yard. Pets Not Allowed. Fantastic Location!