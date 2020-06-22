Updated Brick Ranch in Established Subdivision is Just 3 Minutes to I-285 via P'tree Dunwoody & Winters Chapel Rd. Living/Dining Room Combo - Family Room Open to Kitchen with Breakfast Bar - Hardwood Floors -Updated Baths - New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances - Carport w/Storage Room - Fenced Yard. Pets Not Allowed. Fantastic Location!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Does 4400 Hickory Wood Lane have any available units?
4400 Hickory Wood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doraville, GA.
What amenities does 4400 Hickory Wood Lane have?
Some of 4400 Hickory Wood Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4400 Hickory Wood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4400 Hickory Wood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 Hickory Wood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4400 Hickory Wood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4400 Hickory Wood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4400 Hickory Wood Lane offers parking.
Does 4400 Hickory Wood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4400 Hickory Wood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 Hickory Wood Lane have a pool?
No, 4400 Hickory Wood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4400 Hickory Wood Lane have accessible units?
No, 4400 Hickory Wood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 Hickory Wood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4400 Hickory Wood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4400 Hickory Wood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4400 Hickory Wood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.