Home
/
Doraville, GA
/
3983 Red Oak Drive
Last updated October 14 2019 at 2:13 PM
3983 Red Oak Drive
3983 Red Oak Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3983 Red Oak Drive, Doraville, GA 30340
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3983 Red Oak Drive have any available units?
3983 Red Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doraville, GA.
Doraville, GA
.
Is 3983 Red Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3983 Red Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3983 Red Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3983 Red Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3983 Red Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 3983 Red Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3983 Red Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3983 Red Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3983 Red Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 3983 Red Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3983 Red Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 3983 Red Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3983 Red Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3983 Red Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3983 Red Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3983 Red Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
