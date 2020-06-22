3612 STEWART Road

Amenities
Large 5bdrm, 4.5ba Home, conveniently located min from I-85/I-285.Built in 2016, hdws thruout, beautiful kit, open layout, sep DR. Spacious Mst Ste w/lg bathtub, shower, & in-bathroom closet. All bdrms w/walk-in closets, direct access to bthrms & lg windows. The top floor boasts a large bdrm, full Bath, living room & office. The big back yard is fully fenced for pets & children. Triple-zone heating/air conditioning system, washer and dryer included. Walking dist. to Cary Reynolds Elem., Sequoyah Mid., Northwoods Montessori & Yeshiva Atlanta High School. Walk to MARTA.