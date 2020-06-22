All apartments in Doraville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3612 STEWART Road

3612 Stewart Road · No Longer Available
Location

3612 Stewart Road, Doraville, GA 30340
Northwoods

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 5bdrm, 4.5ba Home, conveniently located min from I-85/I-285.Built in 2016, hdws thruout, beautiful kit, open layout, sep DR. Spacious Mst Ste w/lg bathtub, shower, & in-bathroom closet. All bdrms w/walk-in closets, direct access to bthrms & lg windows. The top floor boasts a large bdrm, full Bath, living room & office. The big back yard is fully fenced for pets & children. Triple-zone heating/air conditioning system, washer and dryer included. Walking dist. to Cary Reynolds Elem., Sequoyah Mid., Northwoods Montessori & Yeshiva Atlanta High School. Walk to MARTA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

