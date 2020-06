Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Great Location! Perfect rental for a large family with two separate living spaces. Inside the Perimeter on almost one acrea lot! Easy access I-285, I-85, GA-141 and Buford Hwy. Minutes from Brookhaven, Buckhead, Midtown and Marta train station! All brick ranch! New flooring throughout, freshly painted and several new windows. Water heater, and roof is 3 years old and gutters are 2 years old. All appliances are included! Covered porch!