All apartments in Doraville
Find more places like 2379 Ridgeway Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doraville, GA
/
2379 Ridgeway Drive
Last updated August 20 2019 at 9:07 PM

2379 Ridgeway Drive

2379 Ridgeway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Doraville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2379 Ridgeway Drive, Doraville, GA 30360

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Detailed information on our qualifications are located on our website for your review.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Application fee is non-refundable but applications may be transferred to other Brandywine Homes for 60 days from submission. Incomplete applications will delay processing.

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition. We require approved applicants to take possession of the home within 15 days from your application acceptance date.

We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date. PLEASE DO NOT GO TO THE HOME WITHOUT A NUMERIC CODE ISSUED BY THE LISTING AGENT.

We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,500

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2379 Ridgeway Drive have any available units?
2379 Ridgeway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doraville, GA.
Is 2379 Ridgeway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2379 Ridgeway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2379 Ridgeway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2379 Ridgeway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2379 Ridgeway Drive offer parking?
No, 2379 Ridgeway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2379 Ridgeway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2379 Ridgeway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2379 Ridgeway Drive have a pool?
No, 2379 Ridgeway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2379 Ridgeway Drive have accessible units?
No, 2379 Ridgeway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2379 Ridgeway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2379 Ridgeway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2379 Ridgeway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2379 Ridgeway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd
Doraville, GA 30340
Hidden Colony
3373 Aztec Rd #5
Doraville, GA 30340
Jasmine at Winters Chapel
4335 Winters Chapel Rd
Doraville, GA 30360
Creekside Apartments
3637 Pleasantdale Rd
Doraville, GA 30340
Parkside Apartments
3214 Valley Bluff Dr
Doraville, GA 30340
Forest Cove
3497 Meadowglen Village Lane
Doraville, GA 30340

Similar Pages

Doraville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDoraville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Doraville Apartments with PoolsDoraville Cheap Apartments
Doraville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GACumming, GA
Scottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University