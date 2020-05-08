Available June 15th, This all one level duplex is conveniently located near schools, college, hospital and shopping. Washer/dryer hook up, split bedroom floor plan, open living area, one year lease, non-smoking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 294 Windridge Drive have any available units?