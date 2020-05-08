All apartments in Dock Junction
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:23 PM

294 Windridge Drive

294 Windridge Dr · (888) 638-4750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

294 Windridge Dr, Dock Junction, GA 31520
Dock Junction

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Available June 15th, This all one level duplex is conveniently located near schools, college, hospital and shopping. Washer/dryer hook up, split bedroom floor plan, open living area, one year lease, non-smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 294 Windridge Drive have any available units?
294 Windridge Drive has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 294 Windridge Drive have?
Some of 294 Windridge Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 294 Windridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
294 Windridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 294 Windridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 294 Windridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dock Junction.
Does 294 Windridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 294 Windridge Drive does offer parking.
Does 294 Windridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 294 Windridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 294 Windridge Drive have a pool?
No, 294 Windridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 294 Windridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 294 Windridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 294 Windridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 294 Windridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 294 Windridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 294 Windridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
