208 Nell Leone Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

208 Nell Leone Drive

208 Nell Leone Dr · No Longer Available
Location

208 Nell Leone Dr, Dock Junction, GA 31520
Dock Junction

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available August 14th. Conveniently located 2 bedroom duplex, with one car garage, all tile flooring, covered patio, non-smoking, 1 year lease. Unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Nell Leone Drive have any available units?
208 Nell Leone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dock Junction, GA.
Is 208 Nell Leone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
208 Nell Leone Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Nell Leone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 208 Nell Leone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dock Junction.
Does 208 Nell Leone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 208 Nell Leone Drive does offer parking.
Does 208 Nell Leone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Nell Leone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Nell Leone Drive have a pool?
No, 208 Nell Leone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 208 Nell Leone Drive have accessible units?
No, 208 Nell Leone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Nell Leone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Nell Leone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Nell Leone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Nell Leone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
