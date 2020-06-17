Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dock Junction
Find more places like 208 Nell Leone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dock Junction, GA
/
208 Nell Leone Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
208 Nell Leone Drive
208 Nell Leone Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dock Junction
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
208 Nell Leone Dr, Dock Junction, GA 31520
Dock Junction
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available August 14th. Conveniently located 2 bedroom duplex, with one car garage, all tile flooring, covered patio, non-smoking, 1 year lease. Unfurnished.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 208 Nell Leone Drive have any available units?
208 Nell Leone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dock Junction, GA
.
Is 208 Nell Leone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
208 Nell Leone Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Nell Leone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 208 Nell Leone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dock Junction
.
Does 208 Nell Leone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 208 Nell Leone Drive does offer parking.
Does 208 Nell Leone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Nell Leone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Nell Leone Drive have a pool?
No, 208 Nell Leone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 208 Nell Leone Drive have accessible units?
No, 208 Nell Leone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Nell Leone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Nell Leone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Nell Leone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Nell Leone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Dock Junction 3 Bedrooms
Dock Junction Apartments with Balcony
Dock Junction Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dock Junction Dog Friendly Apartments
Dock Junction Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FL
Savannah, GA
Brunswick, GA
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Richmond Hill, GA
Hinesville, GA
Midway, GA
St. Simons, GA
Kingsland, GA
Country Club Estates, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
College of Coastal Georgia
Savannah College of Art and Design