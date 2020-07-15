All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

Windward Forest 2616 Embarcadero Dr Apt 247

2616 Embarcadero Dr · (770) 293-8797
Location

2616 Embarcadero Dr, DeKalb County, GA 30058

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1080 · Avail. now

$1,080

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1217 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
bbq/grill
*Rates include Water, sewer, trash, and pest control.

3-BR 2-BA w/ W/D Connections in City of Stonecrest along I-20 East Corridor!!!

Windward Forest provides fantastic accessibility from Downtown Atlanta to Conyers and everything in between. The immediate area is home to major employers, including the 1.3 million square foot Mall at Stonecrest and DeKalb Medical at Hillandale. In addition to a long list of shopping venues, the neighborhood offers plenty of quality dining and entertainment options.

With four floor plans to choose from, one, two, three and four-bedrooms, Windward Forest is sure to meet your needs whether you’re a student, working professional, active adult or a family.

Windward Forest highlights include:
- Total Electric
- Full-size washer/dryer connections in 2, 3 and 4-BR units
- Private Covered Patio or Balcony
- Pet Friendly
- Swimming Pool
- Picnic area with grill
- Playground
- Clothes Care Center
- Dedicated dog areas with clean-up stations

Application Fee: $55

(RLNE4521174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windward Forest 2616 Embarcadero Dr Apt 247 have any available units?
Windward Forest 2616 Embarcadero Dr Apt 247 has a unit available for $1,080 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Windward Forest 2616 Embarcadero Dr Apt 247 have?
Some of Windward Forest 2616 Embarcadero Dr Apt 247's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windward Forest 2616 Embarcadero Dr Apt 247 currently offering any rent specials?
Windward Forest 2616 Embarcadero Dr Apt 247 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windward Forest 2616 Embarcadero Dr Apt 247 pet-friendly?
Yes, Windward Forest 2616 Embarcadero Dr Apt 247 is pet friendly.
Does Windward Forest 2616 Embarcadero Dr Apt 247 offer parking?
No, Windward Forest 2616 Embarcadero Dr Apt 247 does not offer parking.
Does Windward Forest 2616 Embarcadero Dr Apt 247 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Windward Forest 2616 Embarcadero Dr Apt 247 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Windward Forest 2616 Embarcadero Dr Apt 247 have a pool?
Yes, Windward Forest 2616 Embarcadero Dr Apt 247 has a pool.
Does Windward Forest 2616 Embarcadero Dr Apt 247 have accessible units?
No, Windward Forest 2616 Embarcadero Dr Apt 247 does not have accessible units.
Does Windward Forest 2616 Embarcadero Dr Apt 247 have units with dishwashers?
No, Windward Forest 2616 Embarcadero Dr Apt 247 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Windward Forest 2616 Embarcadero Dr Apt 247 have units with air conditioning?
No, Windward Forest 2616 Embarcadero Dr Apt 247 does not have units with air conditioning.
