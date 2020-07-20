All apartments in DeKalb County
DeKalb County, GA
998 Autumn Crest Court
998 Autumn Crest Court

998 Autumn Crest Court · No Longer Available
998 Autumn Crest Court, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 998 Autumn Crest Court have any available units?
998 Autumn Crest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 998 Autumn Crest Court currently offering any rent specials?
998 Autumn Crest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 998 Autumn Crest Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 998 Autumn Crest Court is pet friendly.
Does 998 Autumn Crest Court offer parking?
No, 998 Autumn Crest Court does not offer parking.
Does 998 Autumn Crest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 998 Autumn Crest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 998 Autumn Crest Court have a pool?
No, 998 Autumn Crest Court does not have a pool.
Does 998 Autumn Crest Court have accessible units?
No, 998 Autumn Crest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 998 Autumn Crest Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 998 Autumn Crest Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 998 Autumn Crest Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 998 Autumn Crest Court does not have units with air conditioning.
