All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 983 Carriage Trace Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
983 Carriage Trace Circle
Last updated April 11 2020 at 4:28 AM

983 Carriage Trace Circle

983 Carriage Trace Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

983 Carriage Trace Circle, DeKalb County, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 4/20/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 983 Carriage Trace Circle have any available units?
983 Carriage Trace Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 983 Carriage Trace Circle currently offering any rent specials?
983 Carriage Trace Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 983 Carriage Trace Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 983 Carriage Trace Circle is pet friendly.
Does 983 Carriage Trace Circle offer parking?
Yes, 983 Carriage Trace Circle offers parking.
Does 983 Carriage Trace Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 983 Carriage Trace Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 983 Carriage Trace Circle have a pool?
Yes, 983 Carriage Trace Circle has a pool.
Does 983 Carriage Trace Circle have accessible units?
No, 983 Carriage Trace Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 983 Carriage Trace Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 983 Carriage Trace Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 983 Carriage Trace Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 983 Carriage Trace Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
Villas of Embry Hills
3343 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Chamblee, GA 30341
Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30319
Parkway Grand Apartment Homes
100 Woodberry Pl
Decatur, GA 30034
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr
Lithonia, GA 30058
1133 on the Square
1133 Commerce Dr
Decatur, GA 30030
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place
Decatur, GA 30030

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University