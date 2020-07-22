All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 934 Lake Watch Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
934 Lake Watch Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

934 Lake Watch Drive

934 Lake Watch Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

934 Lake Watch Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30088

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,600 sf home is located in Stone Mountain, Ga. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 934 Lake Watch Drive have any available units?
934 Lake Watch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 934 Lake Watch Drive have?
Some of 934 Lake Watch Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 934 Lake Watch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
934 Lake Watch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 Lake Watch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 934 Lake Watch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 934 Lake Watch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 934 Lake Watch Drive offers parking.
Does 934 Lake Watch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 934 Lake Watch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 Lake Watch Drive have a pool?
No, 934 Lake Watch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 934 Lake Watch Drive have accessible units?
No, 934 Lake Watch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 934 Lake Watch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 934 Lake Watch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 934 Lake Watch Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 934 Lake Watch Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
Stone Creek at Brookhaven
1590 Northeast Expy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Montage Embry Hills
1000 Montage Way
Atlanta, GA 30341
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing
Atlanta, GA 30338
The Kirkwood
71 Howard Street Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30317
Highland Lake
10 Highland Lake Cir
Decatur, GA 30033

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University