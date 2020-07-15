All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 26 2020 at 11:58 PM

929 Pine Roc Drive

929 Pine Roc Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

929 Pine Roc Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**VACANT-AVAILABLE NOW** 2nd month free w/13 month lease!! Highly sought after location in Stone Mountain, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 Pine Roc Drive have any available units?
929 Pine Roc Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 929 Pine Roc Drive have?
Some of 929 Pine Roc Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 Pine Roc Drive currently offering any rent specials?
929 Pine Roc Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 Pine Roc Drive pet-friendly?
No, 929 Pine Roc Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 929 Pine Roc Drive offer parking?
Yes, 929 Pine Roc Drive offers parking.
Does 929 Pine Roc Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 Pine Roc Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 Pine Roc Drive have a pool?
No, 929 Pine Roc Drive does not have a pool.
Does 929 Pine Roc Drive have accessible units?
No, 929 Pine Roc Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 929 Pine Roc Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 929 Pine Roc Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 929 Pine Roc Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 929 Pine Roc Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
