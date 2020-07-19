904 Pine Roc Dr

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 2br/2ba in the Heart of Downtown Stone Mountain!! READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!! - ***BRAND NEW LISTING** **MOVE-IN READY** **CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE***

Don't hesitate to take advantage of this AWESOME home!! Very nice and open plan. This 2br/2ba home is Very cute and clean and in move-in condition with lovely hardwood floors throughout. This home has a living room with big windows for natural sunlight, it also features a beautiful, open and large kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and custom cabinetry with a center island. Both bedrooms are a nice size. The home has a private, fenced back yard. You will be minutes away from Historical Downtown Stone Mountain, Stone Mountain Park, the schools, shopping, major highways, and the Marta bus line. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. This GEM won't last long at this price!!



Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long.

Send emails of interest to:

Rhonda@granvillemanagement.net.

****Viewings are mainly scheduled for the weekdays between the hours of 9-5pm, with the possibility of evening and weekend hours. The listings go very FAST!!! So, Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays!!****



(RLNE4622659)