Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
900 Mell Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
900 Mell Ave
900 Mell Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
900 Mell Avenue, DeKalb County, GA 30021
Clarkston
Amenities
cats allowed
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Very well cared for duplex with 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. Whole home is roomy with a great floor plan. Kitchen is modern with appliances and in a quiet convenient location.
(RLNE4548646)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 900 Mell Ave have any available units?
900 Mell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 900 Mell Ave have?
Some of 900 Mell Ave's amenities include cats allowed, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 900 Mell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
900 Mell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Mell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 Mell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 900 Mell Ave offer parking?
No, 900 Mell Ave does not offer parking.
Does 900 Mell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Mell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Mell Ave have a pool?
No, 900 Mell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 900 Mell Ave have accessible units?
No, 900 Mell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Mell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 Mell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 900 Mell Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 900 Mell Ave has units with air conditioning.
