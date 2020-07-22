All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:46 AM

896 Meadow Rock Way

896 Meadow Rock Way · No Longer Available
Location

896 Meadow Rock Way, DeKalb County, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Stone Mountain Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to 285 and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 896 Meadow Rock Way have any available units?
896 Meadow Rock Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 896 Meadow Rock Way have?
Some of 896 Meadow Rock Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 896 Meadow Rock Way currently offering any rent specials?
896 Meadow Rock Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 896 Meadow Rock Way pet-friendly?
No, 896 Meadow Rock Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 896 Meadow Rock Way offer parking?
No, 896 Meadow Rock Way does not offer parking.
Does 896 Meadow Rock Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 896 Meadow Rock Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 896 Meadow Rock Way have a pool?
No, 896 Meadow Rock Way does not have a pool.
Does 896 Meadow Rock Way have accessible units?
No, 896 Meadow Rock Way does not have accessible units.
Does 896 Meadow Rock Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 896 Meadow Rock Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 896 Meadow Rock Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 896 Meadow Rock Way does not have units with air conditioning.
