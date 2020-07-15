Rent Calculator
DeKalb County, GA
879 Arbor Hill Dr.
Last updated August 23 2019 at 4:56 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
879 Arbor Hill Dr.
879 Arbor Hill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
879 Arbor Hill Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30088
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/301d8cf0a1 ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 879 Arbor Hill Dr. have any available units?
879 Arbor Hill Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 879 Arbor Hill Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
879 Arbor Hill Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 879 Arbor Hill Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 879 Arbor Hill Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 879 Arbor Hill Dr. offer parking?
No, 879 Arbor Hill Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 879 Arbor Hill Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 879 Arbor Hill Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 879 Arbor Hill Dr. have a pool?
No, 879 Arbor Hill Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 879 Arbor Hill Dr. have accessible units?
No, 879 Arbor Hill Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 879 Arbor Hill Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 879 Arbor Hill Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 879 Arbor Hill Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 879 Arbor Hill Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
