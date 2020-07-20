Rent Calculator
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
877 Heritage Oaks Dr
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:24 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
877 Heritage Oaks Dr
877 Heritage Oaks Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
877 Heritage Oaks Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30088
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated townhome with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. New carpet, new fixtures. Half bath on the main. 2 full Masters. Fenced yard. Walk to elementary school.
(RLNE4797982)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 877 Heritage Oaks Dr have any available units?
877 Heritage Oaks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 877 Heritage Oaks Dr have?
Some of 877 Heritage Oaks Dr's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 877 Heritage Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
877 Heritage Oaks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 877 Heritage Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
No, 877 Heritage Oaks Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 877 Heritage Oaks Dr offer parking?
No, 877 Heritage Oaks Dr does not offer parking.
Does 877 Heritage Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 877 Heritage Oaks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 877 Heritage Oaks Dr have a pool?
No, 877 Heritage Oaks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 877 Heritage Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 877 Heritage Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 877 Heritage Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 877 Heritage Oaks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 877 Heritage Oaks Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 877 Heritage Oaks Dr has units with air conditioning.
