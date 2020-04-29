Rent Calculator
All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 8559 LAKE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
8559 LAKE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8559 LAKE Drive
8559 Lake Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8559 Lake Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30039
Amenities
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Cute 1 bed 1 bath cottage with a lake view. Lots of amenities including lake access, swim / tennis and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8559 LAKE Drive have any available units?
8559 LAKE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 8559 LAKE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8559 LAKE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8559 LAKE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8559 LAKE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 8559 LAKE Drive offer parking?
No, 8559 LAKE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8559 LAKE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8559 LAKE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8559 LAKE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8559 LAKE Drive has a pool.
Does 8559 LAKE Drive have accessible units?
No, 8559 LAKE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8559 LAKE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8559 LAKE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8559 LAKE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8559 LAKE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
