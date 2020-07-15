All apartments in DeKalb County
854 Asbury Trail
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

854 Asbury Trail

854 Asbury Trail · No Longer Available
Location

854 Asbury Trail, DeKalb County, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
****BRAND NEW 3BR/2BA LISTING IN LITHONIA/STONECREST MALL AREA!!!***READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN****NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED - Lovely 3bd/2ba two-story home, located in Lithonia, minutes away from I-20 and the Stonecrest Mall area. This home opens up to a huge family room with vaulted ceilings, lovely fireplace and a large picture window. The dining room area is open to the kitchen and family room for a very open floor plan. The master bedroom is on the top level featuring great closet space, a garden tub and separate standing shower. The lower level has two additional bedrooms with a full bathroom.This home also has a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid for by landlord and included in the rent. Once you walk in this home, you'll know that you are home!!! Very close to schools, major highways, and shopping areas.

The requirements are as follows:

NO Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8)
NO evictions or judgments for previous rent
NET combined income must be at least 3xs the rental amount
Minimum credit score of 580 (negotiable)
Verifiable work and rental history
Pet Fee is a NON-REFUNDABLE $350 for the first pet and $250 for any additional pet (No breed restrictions)
Deposit is equal to the rental amount
Application Fee is $50 per applicant

Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long.

Send emails of interest WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS to:

granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635

****Please be prepared to view home on Saturday's by appointment only. Due to COVID-19, in an effort to comply with social distancing protocol, only one family permitted in the home at a time. Thank you for your understanding. Video tour also available.****

(RLNE4595607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

