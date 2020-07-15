Rent Calculator
Renter Life
Last updated December 7 2019 at 4:27 PM
8487 Browns Mill Trce
8487 Browns Mill Trace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
8487 Browns Mill Trace, DeKalb County, GA 30038
garage
refrigerator
refrigerator
parking
garage
4BR 2.5BTH HOME FOR RENT. WE DO NOT ACCEPT HOUSING VOUCHERS QUALIFICATIONS NO OUTSTANDING EVICTIONS OR JUDGEMENTS FROM ANY LANDLORDS NO CRIMINAL BACKGROUND INCOME EQUAL TO THREE TIMES THE RENT
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Does 8487 Browns Mill Trce have any available units?
8487 Browns Mill Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 8487 Browns Mill Trce currently offering any rent specials?
8487 Browns Mill Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8487 Browns Mill Trce pet-friendly?
No, 8487 Browns Mill Trce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 8487 Browns Mill Trce offer parking?
Yes, 8487 Browns Mill Trce offers parking.
Does 8487 Browns Mill Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8487 Browns Mill Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8487 Browns Mill Trce have a pool?
No, 8487 Browns Mill Trce does not have a pool.
Does 8487 Browns Mill Trce have accessible units?
No, 8487 Browns Mill Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 8487 Browns Mill Trce have units with dishwashers?
No, 8487 Browns Mill Trce does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8487 Browns Mill Trce have units with air conditioning?
No, 8487 Browns Mill Trce does not have units with air conditioning.
