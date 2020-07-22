Rent Calculator
All apartments in DeKalb County
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
834 Rays Rd
Last updated November 12 2019 at 8:35 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
834 Rays Rd
834 Rays Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
834 Rays Road, DeKalb County, GA 30083
Amenities
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great house in Stone Mountain. 3 bedroom, 2 bath with lots of space and fenced back yard. More photos to come.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 834 Rays Rd have any available units?
834 Rays Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 834 Rays Rd currently offering any rent specials?
834 Rays Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 834 Rays Rd pet-friendly?
No, 834 Rays Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 834 Rays Rd offer parking?
Yes, 834 Rays Rd offers parking.
Does 834 Rays Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 834 Rays Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 834 Rays Rd have a pool?
No, 834 Rays Rd does not have a pool.
Does 834 Rays Rd have accessible units?
No, 834 Rays Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 834 Rays Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 834 Rays Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 834 Rays Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 834 Rays Rd has units with air conditioning.
