Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 833 Heritage Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
833 Heritage Oaks Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
833 Heritage Oaks Drive
833 Heritage Oaks Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
833 Heritage Oaks Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30088
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Spacious 3 bed room 2.5 bath Townhome with private back yard. Section 8 Housing voucher is welcome.
Complete application at www.360pmpro.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 833 Heritage Oaks Drive have any available units?
833 Heritage Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 833 Heritage Oaks Drive have?
Some of 833 Heritage Oaks Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 833 Heritage Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
833 Heritage Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 Heritage Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 833 Heritage Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 833 Heritage Oaks Drive offer parking?
No, 833 Heritage Oaks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 833 Heritage Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 833 Heritage Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 Heritage Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 833 Heritage Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 833 Heritage Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 833 Heritage Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 833 Heritage Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 833 Heritage Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 833 Heritage Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 833 Heritage Oaks Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Montage Embry Hills
1000 Montage Way
Atlanta, GA 30341
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl
Decatur, GA 30030
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr
Lithonia, GA 30058
The Brooke
2500 Shallowford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way
Tucker, GA 30084
Anderson at Clairmont
2500 Northeast Expy NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Conyers, GA
Snellville, GA
Forest Park, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Chamblee, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Doraville, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Scottdale, GA
Tucker, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Panthersville, GA
Redan, GA
Lilburn, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University