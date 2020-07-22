Rent Calculator
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
826 Shore Dr
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:56 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
826 Shore Dr
826 Shore Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
826 Shore Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30058
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean home move in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 826 Shore Dr have any available units?
826 Shore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 826 Shore Dr have?
Some of 826 Shore Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 826 Shore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
826 Shore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 Shore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 826 Shore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 826 Shore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 826 Shore Dr offers parking.
Does 826 Shore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 Shore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 Shore Dr have a pool?
No, 826 Shore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 826 Shore Dr have accessible units?
No, 826 Shore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 826 Shore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 826 Shore Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 826 Shore Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 826 Shore Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
