Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:26 PM

810 Martin Road

810 Martin Road · No Longer Available
Location

810 Martin Road, DeKalb County, GA 30088

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Story 3 bedroom Home for Rent in Stone Mountain!! Call for viewing!! - The goal with Bella Management is to assist you in finding a home. The process is quick and easy. Upon applying you will be required to pay a non-refundable application fee of $ 45.00 per applicant.

We do allow pets with a $350.00 Non refundable pet deposit
At this time we are not excepting Sec 8 vouchers

2x Deposit + 1 Months Rent

To preview one of our properties or to get more information please call:

678-829-1222 or 678-8291233

(RLNE2885139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Martin Road have any available units?
810 Martin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 810 Martin Road currently offering any rent specials?
810 Martin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Martin Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 Martin Road is pet friendly.
Does 810 Martin Road offer parking?
No, 810 Martin Road does not offer parking.
Does 810 Martin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Martin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Martin Road have a pool?
No, 810 Martin Road does not have a pool.
Does 810 Martin Road have accessible units?
No, 810 Martin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Martin Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 Martin Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 Martin Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 Martin Road does not have units with air conditioning.
