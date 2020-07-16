All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated June 26 2020 at 10:48 PM

800 Hemingway Road

800 Hemingway Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2003059
Location

800 Hemingway Road, DeKalb County, GA 30088

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1288 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions within 5 years and a good credit history.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and pet rent apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com.

Our homes are rented in the current condition. Please be prepared to move in two weeks upon acceptance.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,295

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Hemingway Road have any available units?
800 Hemingway Road has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 800 Hemingway Road currently offering any rent specials?
800 Hemingway Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Hemingway Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 Hemingway Road is pet friendly.
Does 800 Hemingway Road offer parking?
No, 800 Hemingway Road does not offer parking.
Does 800 Hemingway Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Hemingway Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Hemingway Road have a pool?
No, 800 Hemingway Road does not have a pool.
Does 800 Hemingway Road have accessible units?
No, 800 Hemingway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Hemingway Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Hemingway Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Hemingway Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Hemingway Road does not have units with air conditioning.
