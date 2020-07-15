All apartments in DeKalb County
DeKalb County, GA
755 Post Road Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

755 Post Road Drive

755 Post Road Drive · No Longer Available
Location

755 Post Road Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30088

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
microwave
range
Gorgeous Split-Level Home near Stone Mountain Park
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,184 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to exec

(RLNE4764774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 755 Post Road Drive have any available units?
755 Post Road Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 755 Post Road Drive have?
Some of 755 Post Road Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 755 Post Road Drive currently offering any rent specials?
755 Post Road Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 755 Post Road Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 755 Post Road Drive is pet friendly.
Does 755 Post Road Drive offer parking?
No, 755 Post Road Drive does not offer parking.
Does 755 Post Road Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 755 Post Road Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 755 Post Road Drive have a pool?
Yes, 755 Post Road Drive has a pool.
Does 755 Post Road Drive have accessible units?
No, 755 Post Road Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 755 Post Road Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 755 Post Road Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 755 Post Road Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 755 Post Road Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
