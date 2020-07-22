All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 754 Kilkenny Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
754 Kilkenny Circle
Last updated July 23 2019 at 8:17 PM

754 Kilkenny Circle

754 Kilkenny Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

754 Kilkenny Circle, DeKalb County, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 754 Kilkenny Circle have any available units?
754 Kilkenny Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 754 Kilkenny Circle currently offering any rent specials?
754 Kilkenny Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 754 Kilkenny Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 754 Kilkenny Circle is pet friendly.
Does 754 Kilkenny Circle offer parking?
No, 754 Kilkenny Circle does not offer parking.
Does 754 Kilkenny Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 754 Kilkenny Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 754 Kilkenny Circle have a pool?
No, 754 Kilkenny Circle does not have a pool.
Does 754 Kilkenny Circle have accessible units?
No, 754 Kilkenny Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 754 Kilkenny Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 754 Kilkenny Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 754 Kilkenny Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 754 Kilkenny Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodcrest Village
2325 Woodcrest Walk
Lithonia, GA 30058
1209 Memorial Drive
1209 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
Villas of Embry Hills
3343 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Chamblee, GA 30341
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S
Atlanta, GA 30341
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University