Last updated March 21 2020 at 11:29 AM

752 Stone Breeze Lane

752 Stone Breeze Lane · No Longer Available
Location

752 Stone Breeze Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30087

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 Stone Breeze Lane have any available units?
752 Stone Breeze Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 752 Stone Breeze Lane currently offering any rent specials?
752 Stone Breeze Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 Stone Breeze Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 752 Stone Breeze Lane is pet friendly.
Does 752 Stone Breeze Lane offer parking?
No, 752 Stone Breeze Lane does not offer parking.
Does 752 Stone Breeze Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 752 Stone Breeze Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 Stone Breeze Lane have a pool?
No, 752 Stone Breeze Lane does not have a pool.
Does 752 Stone Breeze Lane have accessible units?
No, 752 Stone Breeze Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 752 Stone Breeze Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 752 Stone Breeze Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 752 Stone Breeze Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 752 Stone Breeze Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
