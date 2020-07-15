All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 7447 Edenberry Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
7447 Edenberry Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

7447 Edenberry Way

7447 Edenberry Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7447 Edenberry Way, DeKalb County, GA 30058

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,713 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5914939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7447 Edenberry Way have any available units?
7447 Edenberry Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 7447 Edenberry Way currently offering any rent specials?
7447 Edenberry Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7447 Edenberry Way pet-friendly?
No, 7447 Edenberry Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 7447 Edenberry Way offer parking?
No, 7447 Edenberry Way does not offer parking.
Does 7447 Edenberry Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7447 Edenberry Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7447 Edenberry Way have a pool?
Yes, 7447 Edenberry Way has a pool.
Does 7447 Edenberry Way have accessible units?
No, 7447 Edenberry Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7447 Edenberry Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7447 Edenberry Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7447 Edenberry Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7447 Edenberry Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Treeview
37 Treeview Dr
Lithonia, GA 30038
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Commons at Briarwood Park
3510 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Sierra Village
2615 Oak Shadow Ln NE
Atlanta, GA 30345

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University