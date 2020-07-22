All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 740 Hairston Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
740 Hairston Terrace
Last updated April 29 2020 at 4:20 AM

740 Hairston Terrace

740 Hairston Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

740 Hairston Terrace, DeKalb County, GA 30088

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 Hairston Terrace have any available units?
740 Hairston Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 740 Hairston Terrace have?
Some of 740 Hairston Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 Hairston Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
740 Hairston Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 Hairston Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 740 Hairston Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 740 Hairston Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 740 Hairston Terrace offers parking.
Does 740 Hairston Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 740 Hairston Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 Hairston Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 740 Hairston Terrace has a pool.
Does 740 Hairston Terrace have accessible units?
No, 740 Hairston Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 740 Hairston Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 740 Hairston Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 740 Hairston Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 740 Hairston Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Glen Hollow
3859 Flat Shoals Pky
Decatur, GA 30034
Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter
1265 Mount Vernon Hwy
Atlanta, GA 30338
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Parkway Grand Apartment Homes
100 Woodberry Pl
Decatur, GA 30034
Highland Square
1400 Briarcliff Rd NE
Druid Hills, GA 30306
Point on Scott
2532 N Decatur Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
The Kirkwood
71 Howard Street Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30317
Sierra Village
2615 Oak Shadow Ln NE
Atlanta, GA 30345

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University