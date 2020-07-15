Rent Calculator
DeKalb County, GA
705 Shore View
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:54 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
705 Shore View
705 Shore View
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
705 Shore View, DeKalb County, GA 30058
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious, renovated 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home is move in ready! You'll love the recent renovations, convenient location, and most of all, great price! Please contact us today to set up a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 705 Shore View have any available units?
705 Shore View doesn't have any available units at this time.
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 705 Shore View have?
Some of 705 Shore View's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 705 Shore View currently offering any rent specials?
705 Shore View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Shore View pet-friendly?
No, 705 Shore View is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 705 Shore View offer parking?
Yes, 705 Shore View offers parking.
Does 705 Shore View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Shore View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Shore View have a pool?
No, 705 Shore View does not have a pool.
Does 705 Shore View have accessible units?
No, 705 Shore View does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Shore View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 Shore View has units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Shore View have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 Shore View does not have units with air conditioning.
