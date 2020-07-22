All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 698 Bridge Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
698 Bridge Way
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:45 PM

698 Bridge Way

698 Bridge Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

698 Bridge Way, DeKalb County, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 698 Bridge Way have any available units?
698 Bridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 698 Bridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
698 Bridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 698 Bridge Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 698 Bridge Way is pet friendly.
Does 698 Bridge Way offer parking?
No, 698 Bridge Way does not offer parking.
Does 698 Bridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 698 Bridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 698 Bridge Way have a pool?
No, 698 Bridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 698 Bridge Way have accessible units?
No, 698 Bridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 698 Bridge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 698 Bridge Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 698 Bridge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 698 Bridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Clairmont Reserve
1575 Clairmont Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
1209 Memorial Drive
1209 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
Camden Dunwoody
10 Peachford Cir
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30319
The Atlantic North Decatur
645 Dekalb Industrial Way
Decatur, GA 30033
The Brooke
2500 Shallowford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
The Haverly
2700 Summit Creek Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd
Clarkston, GA 30021

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University