DeKalb County, GA
6958 Mahonia Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6958 Mahonia Place

6958 Mahonia Place · No Longer Available
Location

6958 Mahonia Place, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6958 Mahonia Place have any available units?
6958 Mahonia Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 6958 Mahonia Place currently offering any rent specials?
6958 Mahonia Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6958 Mahonia Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6958 Mahonia Place is pet friendly.
Does 6958 Mahonia Place offer parking?
No, 6958 Mahonia Place does not offer parking.
Does 6958 Mahonia Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6958 Mahonia Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6958 Mahonia Place have a pool?
No, 6958 Mahonia Place does not have a pool.
Does 6958 Mahonia Place have accessible units?
No, 6958 Mahonia Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6958 Mahonia Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6958 Mahonia Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6958 Mahonia Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6958 Mahonia Place does not have units with air conditioning.
