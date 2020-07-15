6930 Rogers Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Townhome! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Townhome in a prime location! Features Open concept living/dining room, Huge kitchen with tons of storage & beautiful dark oak cabinetry, All appliances included, Large Master with sitting area, Master bath has Garden tub/Shower combo, Two additional bedrooms are nice sized, Back patio just perfect for entertaining & 1 car garage!

Conveniently located with easy interstate access, shopping, banking, entertainment & more!

No Pets Allowed



