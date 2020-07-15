All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 6930 Rogers Point.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
6930 Rogers Point
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6930 Rogers Point

6930 Rogers Point · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6930 Rogers Point, DeKalb County, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Townhome! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Townhome in a prime location! Features Open concept living/dining room, Huge kitchen with tons of storage & beautiful dark oak cabinetry, All appliances included, Large Master with sitting area, Master bath has Garden tub/Shower combo, Two additional bedrooms are nice sized, Back patio just perfect for entertaining & 1 car garage!
Conveniently located with easy interstate access, shopping, banking, entertainment & more!
DONT DELAY - CALL TODAY!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4575401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6930 Rogers Point have any available units?
6930 Rogers Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 6930 Rogers Point currently offering any rent specials?
6930 Rogers Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6930 Rogers Point pet-friendly?
No, 6930 Rogers Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 6930 Rogers Point offer parking?
Yes, 6930 Rogers Point offers parking.
Does 6930 Rogers Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6930 Rogers Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6930 Rogers Point have a pool?
No, 6930 Rogers Point does not have a pool.
Does 6930 Rogers Point have accessible units?
No, 6930 Rogers Point does not have accessible units.
Does 6930 Rogers Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 6930 Rogers Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6930 Rogers Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 6930 Rogers Point does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Two Blocks
4000 Dunwoody Park
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter
1265 Mount Vernon Hwy
Atlanta, GA 30338
1209 Memorial Drive
1209 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd
Tucker, GA 30341
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Cortland 3131
3131 N Druid Hills Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
Providence of Northlake
2200 Ranchwood Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd
Tucker, GA 30084

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University