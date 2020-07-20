All apartments in DeKalb County
DeKalb County, GA
6869 Mahonia Place
Last updated April 16 2019 at 10:01 PM

6869 Mahonia Place

6869 Mahonia Place · No Longer Available
Location

6869 Mahonia Place, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive and to make your life easier the laundry room is ideally located upstairs! All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6869 Mahonia Place have any available units?
6869 Mahonia Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 6869 Mahonia Place currently offering any rent specials?
6869 Mahonia Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6869 Mahonia Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6869 Mahonia Place is pet friendly.
Does 6869 Mahonia Place offer parking?
No, 6869 Mahonia Place does not offer parking.
Does 6869 Mahonia Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6869 Mahonia Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6869 Mahonia Place have a pool?
No, 6869 Mahonia Place does not have a pool.
Does 6869 Mahonia Place have accessible units?
No, 6869 Mahonia Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6869 Mahonia Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6869 Mahonia Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6869 Mahonia Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6869 Mahonia Place does not have units with air conditioning.
