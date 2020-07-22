All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 4 2020 at 3:19 PM

6856 Search Light Trail

6856 Search Light Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6856 Search Light Trail, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6856 Search Light Trail have any available units?
6856 Search Light Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 6856 Search Light Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6856 Search Light Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6856 Search Light Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6856 Search Light Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6856 Search Light Trail offer parking?
No, 6856 Search Light Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6856 Search Light Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6856 Search Light Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6856 Search Light Trail have a pool?
No, 6856 Search Light Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6856 Search Light Trail have accessible units?
No, 6856 Search Light Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6856 Search Light Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6856 Search Light Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6856 Search Light Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6856 Search Light Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
