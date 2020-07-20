All apartments in DeKalb County
DeKalb County, GA
6852 Mahonia Place
Last updated October 7 2019 at 5:14 PM

6852 Mahonia Place

6852 Mahonia Place · No Longer Available
Location

6852 Mahonia Place, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6852 Mahonia Place have any available units?
6852 Mahonia Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 6852 Mahonia Place currently offering any rent specials?
6852 Mahonia Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6852 Mahonia Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6852 Mahonia Place is pet friendly.
Does 6852 Mahonia Place offer parking?
No, 6852 Mahonia Place does not offer parking.
Does 6852 Mahonia Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6852 Mahonia Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6852 Mahonia Place have a pool?
No, 6852 Mahonia Place does not have a pool.
Does 6852 Mahonia Place have accessible units?
No, 6852 Mahonia Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6852 Mahonia Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6852 Mahonia Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6852 Mahonia Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6852 Mahonia Place does not have units with air conditioning.
